Collision investigators have appealed for witnesses to a incident when a Mercedes lorry crashed into the front of a Desborough roadside hotel yesterday (January 17).

The driver of the lorry was seriously injured when his truck collided with the front of the Travel Plaza on the B576 Harborough Road just before 2.15pm.

Emergency service workers extracted the driver, who was treated at the scene for his injuries before being taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday, January 17) at about 2.15pm when, for reasons not yet known, the driver of a white Mercedes HGV with attached red trailer travelling towards Desborough, left the carriageway, mounting the grassed area running alongside the Travel Plaza Hotel before colliding with the reception canopy.

“The driver – a man in his 60s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 2.17pm yesterday (January 17) to a road traffic collision in Harborough Road, Desborough.

“Three crews from Rothwell, Kettering and Mereway attended the scene where an HGV had left the road and collided with a building.

“Firefighters extricated the driver and gave initial first aid before leaving them in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Northamptonshire Police and the air ambulance were also at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.