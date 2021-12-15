Collection of miniature bottles of whisky goes under the hammer in Harborough for nearly £30,000

The collection of 4,000 whisky miniatures and memorabilia was amassed by Kettering-based enthusiast Brian Marshall over a 30-year period - and he admitted that he doesn't even like the stuff!

A stunning set of miniature bottles of whisky has gone under the hammer in Market Harborough for an amazing £29,750.

The collection of 4,000 whisky miniatures and memorabilia was amassed by Kettering-based enthusiast Brian Marshall over a 30-year period - and he admitted that he doesn't even like the stuff!

The huge cache of the hard stuff was sold in two timed online auctions by Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough.

The collection of 4,000 whisky miniatures and memorabilia was amassed by Kettering-based enthusiast Brian Marshall over a 30-year period - and he admitted that he doesn't even like the stuff!

The standout lot in the first part of the sale, which ended in November, was a book called The Whisky Distilleries of the United Kingdom by Alfred Barnard.

It was estimated at £300 and sold for an astonishing £2,280 inclusive of charges.

Part two, which ended on Sunday (December 12), saw the whisky itself take centre stage.

Rarities from Macallan attracted fierce bidding, with one miniature commemorating the 35th anniversary of Private Eye Magazine being snapped up for £340.

The collection of 4,000 whisky miniatures and memorabilia was amassed by Kettering-based enthusiast Brian Marshall over a 30-year period - and he admitted that he doesn't even like the stuff!

Another highlight was a rare Springbank boxset of four miniatures selling for £1,054, inclusive of charges.

“I’m delighted that my bottles have now gone on to new collectors and I hope they will enjoy them as much as I have enjoyed collecting them,” said Brian, who admits he doesn’t even like whisky.

“I thought the entire collection would make £7,000-£8,000 at the very most, so this is a very pleasant Christmas bonus!

“In particular, I thought the Private Eye bottle might make £200 so to see it go for £340 is fantastic.

“And as a lifelong Manchester United fan, it was great to see two sets commemorating the 1968 European Cup winners selling for £161 and £130 each.”

The collection was sourced from all over the world, including Australia, Iraq, America and Uruguay.

Brian built up the vast majority of his pride and joy on the many holidays to Scotland he planned around his hobby.

He’s decided to sell after moving in with his partner – and they didn’t have enough space for the huge collection.

Gildings’ director and wine, whisky and spirits specialist Will Gilding said: “Brian’s incredible collection really did offer a unique opportunity for collectors - and we’re delighted to have achieved such a great result for him.

“The 35th anniversary bottling for Private Eye selling for £340 was an eye-watering result.

“But all of the Macallans in the auction averaged just shy of £150 per bottle.

“As well as the Springbank set, other highlights were a Clynelish 1965 vintage, 25-year-old making £192 and a Talisker 1955 vintage making £161,” said Will.

“As is often the way with the single malt whisky market, particular interest was shown in the ever-popular Island distilleries, such as Talisker, Laphraoig, and Port Ellen, alongside the silent distilleries (those that are now closed) like Killyloch from the Lowlands.”

The good news for whisky lovers who missed out this time around is that 100 lots were not sold across the two-part auction.

Including whisky-related ceramics, bar-top items and other bits and bobs, they will be offered to buyers early in the New Year.