Collection of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey sells for more than £6,000 at Harborough auction

Scenes from Lynchburg

A collection of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey has sold for more than £6,000 at an auction in Harborough.

The collection was acquired by a local collector on foreign trips between the mid 1990s and early 2000s and included limited edition bottles.

The 18 lots were sold in an online auction of wines, spirits, whisky and miniatures at Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers.

The standout lot was a set of a set of three ‘Scenes from Lynchburg’ bottlings, which sold for £1,488 after being estimated at £500 - £800. Three other bottles in individual presentation tins sold for more than £800 despite an estimate of £150 - £200.

Gildings’ director and wine, whisky and spirits specialist, Will Gilding said: “This fantastic collection presented a great opportunity for Jack Daniel’s aficionados to get their hands on rare bottles of America’s most iconic spirit. However, the prices collectors are willing to pay are even more striking considering that the contents of most of these limited edition bottlings are the standard Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, which you can pick up for under £30 in any UK supermarket.

“Jack Daniel’s cult-like following among its most diehard fans means limited edition bottles will always cost more in the first place and attract great interest when they come up at auction. This means that buying a special bottle should always prove to be a good 10-year investment.