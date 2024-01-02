Collection at Lutterworth supermarket raises more than £1,000 for children's hospice

The collection raised money for Rainbows Hospice

More than £1,000 has been raised for a local hospice at a supermarket collection.

Lutterworth Rotary and Lutterworth Inner Wheel held a collection in Morrisons for two days over the festive period.

They managed to raise £1,004 for children and young people’s hospice Rainbows.

Rotary officer Peter Osborn said: “May we thank those who took part in the collection.