News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Collection at Lutterworth supermarket raises more than £1,000 for children's hospice

Lutterworth Rotary and Inner Wheel held collection
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:50 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:50 GMT
The collection raised money for Rainbows HospiceThe collection raised money for Rainbows Hospice
The collection raised money for Rainbows Hospice

More than £1,000 has been raised for a local hospice at a supermarket collection.

Lutterworth Rotary and Lutterworth Inner Wheel held a collection in Morrisons for two days over the festive period.

They managed to raise £1,004 for children and young people’s hospice Rainbows.

Most Popular

Rotary officer Peter Osborn said: “May we thank those who took part in the collection.

“Our thanks to Morrisons for the use of their premises and to their customers who gave so generously to achieve this total.”

Related topics:LutterworthRainbowsMorrisons