Collection at Lutterworth supermarket raises more than £1,000 for children's hospice
Lutterworth Rotary and Inner Wheel held collection
More than £1,000 has been raised for a local hospice at a supermarket collection.
Lutterworth Rotary and Lutterworth Inner Wheel held a collection in Morrisons for two days over the festive period.
They managed to raise £1,004 for children and young people’s hospice Rainbows.
Rotary officer Peter Osborn said: “May we thank those who took part in the collection.
“Our thanks to Morrisons for the use of their premises and to their customers who gave so generously to achieve this total.”