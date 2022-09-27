Coffee morning held in Harborough set to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Grada Kerwood, Leika Hancock & Caroline Haswell prepare for the coffee morning.

A coffee morning is being held to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Churchill Retirement Living is holding the event at Tebbutt Lodge on Clarence Street in Harborough tomorrow (September 28) between 10.30am and midday.

For every visitor the business has pledged to donate £5 to Macmillan, along with raising money through refreshments.

It has raised some £500,000 for the charity – which supports those affected by cancer - since 2009.

Churchill spokeswoman Bernadette Hennelly said: “We are delighted to once again be able to invite people to our development in person for Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

“These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and create new friendships and connections after a difficult couple of years.”