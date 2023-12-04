Christmas market and fine art exhibition to be held at Robert Smyth Academy
It will take place next Tuesday
A Christmas market and fine art exhibition is set to be held at Robert Smyth Academy.
On Tuesday (December 12) staff and students are holding a free festive evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It will include stalls and refreshments from local businesses and artists, along with student’s work on show in the fine art exhibition.
Spokesman Daniel Page said: “The holidays are a time to come together, so please join us for some Christmas cheer.”