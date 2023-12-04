News you can trust since 1854
Christmas market and fine art exhibition to be held at Robert Smyth Academy

It will take place next Tuesday
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT
Robert Smyth Academy is holding an open eventRobert Smyth Academy is holding an open event
A Christmas market and fine art exhibition is set to be held at Robert Smyth Academy.

On Tuesday (December 12) staff and students are holding a free festive evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.

It will include stalls and refreshments from local businesses and artists, along with student’s work on show in the fine art exhibition.

Spokesman Daniel Page said: “The holidays are a time to come together, so please join us for some Christmas cheer.”