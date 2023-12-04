Christmas market and fine art exhibition to be held at Robert Smyth Academy

It will take place next Tuesday

Robert Smyth Academy is holding an open event

A Christmas market and fine art exhibition is set to be held at Robert Smyth Academy.

On Tuesday (December 12) staff and students are holding a free festive evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.

It will include stalls and refreshments from local businesses and artists, along with student’s work on show in the fine art exhibition.