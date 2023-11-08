The annual event will take place on Saturday (November 18).

Christmas light switch on in Harborough will be 'bigger and better' than ever this year

Harborough District Council said the town’s Christmas light switch on will be bigger and better than ever this year.

The annual event will take place on Saturday (November 18) in the square from 5pm with the lights being switched on by council chair Barbara Johnson at 7pm.

The Christmas tree is being kindly by Market Harborough Building Society and finished with baubles decorated by local primary school children.

There will also be festive illuminations lighting up Market Harborough on Church Street, the indoor market and on The Symington Building in Adam and Eve Street.

There will be music and entertainment by the likes of the Magic Voices Choir and De Montfort Hall’s pantomime Dame Jack Ballard. Stilt walkers, fire breathers, jugglers and giant bubble makers will be among the crowd.

Santa will also be visiting on his sleigh, and music will be provided by Harborough FM.

Refreshments will be available at the Christmas Food and Drink Fair, which will be running from 10am on Friday and also open on Saturday and Sunday.

District council leader Phil Knowles said: “This family-friendly occasion helps generate a wonderful atmosphere in Market Harborough. We have moved the event to a Saturday to boost footfall and spending for shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs and other businesses in the town. Christmas is a time for the community to come together so please join us for this celebration.”