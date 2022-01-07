Christmas hampers handed out to families in Harborough and across Leicestershire for the festive season

Hampers with everything from Christmas dinner ingredients to children’s books and gifts were handed out to families in Harborough and across Leicestershire for the festive season.

Family support workers from Leicestershire County Council delivered 167 of the gift-packed boxes to grateful people.

They were funded by the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Cllr Deborah Taylor with the hampers

Each hamper was full of “festive fare” along with staple foods, recipe cards, craft activity packs, toys and a book for each child.

Kit to encourage and promote outdoor activity, such as ball games, were also included.

The books had been donated to the county’s libraries.

And 414 were wrapped by staff and included in the hampers, which came as a welcome treat for struggling families needing support.

One parent said: “Thank you so much.

“Please thank the people who took the time to make up the hampers.”

Another added: “Words cannot express both how my boys and I are feeling.

“Thanks to you and the Trussell Trust we are now actually looking forward to what would have been a very miserable Christmas for us. “Thank you so much you have made us so happy with your generosity.

“Kindly extend our thanks to all!”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, the county council’s cabinet member for children and families, spent a morning helping to put the hampers together.

“We were delighted that these hampers helped to spread a little festive cheer to so many families in need.

“I’d like to thank all involved in the project and also a huge thank you to everyone who donated books,” said Cllr Taylor.