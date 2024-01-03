Christmas concert raises nearly £800 for Lutterworth Food Bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Lutterworth and District Choral Society, accompanied by Enderby Brass Ensemble, performed to a packed audience of at least 175 at its long anticipated and uplifting Christmas concert, which was held at St Mary's Church, Lutterworth on Saturday, December 2nd.

As usual, the Choir was led by its musical director, Sarah Stephens and performed a number of varied, festive favourites from across the ages, including Jesus Christ the Apple Tree, Gaudete and O Holy Night. The Choir also sang Lead Kindly Light, which forms part of Howard Goodall's Eternal Light Requiem, a work the Choir will perform in its entirety in its Spring concert on March 23rd, also at St Mary's.

Before the interval, Tricia Dean gave a poignant talk about the work of Lutterworth Food Bank across the year and she was delighted that the concert's retiring collection raised an impressive £782.95 for this important, local cause.