Christian counselling charity in Harborough gears up for first fundraising event since Covid pandemic
A Christian counselling charity in Market Harborough is gearing up to stage its first fundraising event since the Covid pandemic began in March 2020.
By Red Williams
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:40 pm
The Bower House on Coventry Road is to stage the jubilee coffee morning at Harborough Theatre in the town centre from 9am – 12midday on Saturday May 21.
“Please join us to celebrate the jubilee at our first fundraising event since ‘pre lockdown’.
“We’ll have bacon rolls, cakes, tombola and live music,” said Bower House.
Find out more at https://bowerhouse.chessck.co.uk