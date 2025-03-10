Chimney pot challenge fires up Wilbarston craftsman's passion for arts and crafts

Bob is celebrating chimney pot challenge success!

A talented craftsman from Wilbarston has been tasked with replacing two chimney pots for an historic mansion in Warwickshire.

Retired Bob Stafford now assists his son, Joe, with his arts and crafts studio, The Shire Workshops, in the Northamptonshire village.

Bob’s meticulous craftsmanship and deep understanding of traditional techniques recently landed him his latest project - to recreate two chimney pots for Avon Carrow Mansion.

The components of the chimney pots were carefully crafted to replicate the originals, requiring artistic skill and deep knowledge of clay behaviour under high temperatures.

The kiln’s peak firing temperature brought anticipation and anxiety after months of labour hinged on the final hours – with the risk of cracks, warps, and other unforeseen issues.

Thankfully, Bob was met with the immeasurable satisfaction of seeing his work realised in its full glory.

The finished pots feature designs reflecting the architecture and history of Avon Carrow.

Bob said: “This project has affirmed my passion for pottery and underscored the importance of preserving and continuing traditional crafts. The skills and knowledge passed down through generations are invaluable, and I am privileged to have contributed to this legacy. The installation of these pots will be a small chapter in Avon Carrow’s history, but I’m proud to have played a part.”

Avon Carrow Mansion was originally constructed in 1896 as a large hunting lodge by Cecil Boyle, a descendant of the Earls of Cork. Infamously, it served as the family home of disgraced politician John Profumo. Presently, the mansion is divided into multiple residences and features open gardens accessible to the public at certain times of the year.