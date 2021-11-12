The group’s vehicle – dubbed the Chill Out Bus – is decked out in a striking multi-coloured livery designed by young people.

A charity which works with children and young people throughout rural Harborough is issuing an urgent appeal for a new bus driver.

Harborough District Children and Young People’s Charity needs a new bus driver to help them deliver their play and youth work services across the district.

The group’s vehicle – dubbed the Chill Out Bus – is decked out in a striking multi-coloured livery designed by young people.

Inside the 'Chill Out Bus'.

And it’s absolutely essential as the charity provides isolated youngsters in Harborough the chance to join in with games and activities as they are supported by “trained and experienced youth workers”.

Charity manager Olivia O’Brien said: “We need an experienced driver of large vehicles to join our team.

“It is a really fun environment to work in.

“And we are encouraging anyone who is interested in applying for this paid position to contact us urgently on [email protected] for more information.”

Harborough District Children and Young People’s Charity was set up in 2012.

The organisation also coordinates the youth-led “Speak Out” magazine as well as the Travelling Forward Project supporting children and young people from gipsy and traveller communities.