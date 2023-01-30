Charity walk in Harborough raises over £3,500 to support young people battling mental health issues
Dedicated fundraiser Carole Tilley organised the 12-mile walk in and around Harborough.
A charity walk has raised £3,525 to help young people affected by mental health issues.
Dedicated fundraiser Carole Tilley organised the 12-mile walk in and around Harborough, in late autumn on behalf of mental health charity Young Minds.
Carole has been organising the walk for some four decades to benefit different charities.
She explained how she decided on her latest cause: “I organised the sponsored walk because a few of my friends lost young ones who took their own lives.
“I thought I would like to try and do something to help young people and raise some money so they can talk to somebody to help them and try to prevent it.
“I still find it absolutely amazing that the situation at the moment, people still find the money for the kids.”
The team presented the charity with a cheque on Sunday at the Admiral Nelson pub, which has been supporting Carole’s charity efforts for many years.
Young Minds spokesperson Rachel Nott said: “We are really incredibly grateful for the amount of money that’s been raised by Carole and we are overwhelmed by the generosity of people and how much people want to give out.
“It is important for us at the moment as we are just starting to set up your cross the Leicestershire area and we are starting to develop new services and we are really working in different communities across the region so this money really helps us to start to put those services in supporting in place to build, stronger and more resilient communities.”