Front: Oliver Brucnall, Charlie Tilley, Carol Tilley, Danni Field and Sophie Brucnall. Centre: Anita Welch, David French and Rachel Nott from Young Minds.

A charity walk has raised £3,525 to help young people affected by mental health issues.

Dedicated fundraiser Carole Tilley organised the 12-mile walk in and around Harborough, in late autumn on behalf of mental health charity Young Minds.

Carole has been organising the walk for some four decades to benefit different charities.

She explained how she decided on her latest cause: “I organised the sponsored walk because a few of my friends lost young ones who took their own lives.

“I thought I would like to try and do something to help young people and raise some money so they can talk to somebody to help them and try to prevent it.

“I still find it absolutely amazing that the situation at the moment, people still find the money for the kids.”

The team presented the charity with a cheque on Sunday at the Admiral Nelson pub, which has been supporting Carole’s charity efforts for many years.

Young Minds spokesperson Rachel Nott said: “We are really incredibly grateful for the amount of money that’s been raised by Carole and we are overwhelmed by the generosity of people and how much people want to give out.