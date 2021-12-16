Charity lamb auction in Haborough raises £3,800 for the regional Air Ambulance service

John Vickers (judge), Chris Hill with his champion pen of lambs and butcher Colin Freeks of Bridge 67 Butchers in Kibworth during the Foxton Fatstock Show. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A charity auction of 13 lambs at Market Harborough Fatstock Show and Sale raised £3,800 for the regional Air Ambulance service.

The cash was raised as a good showing of lambs at the special Christmas event were judged by John Vickers of Bridge 67 Family Butchers, based at Kibworth Beauchamp.

The popular show went ahead at Market Harborough Fatstock Society’s site off the Lubenham-Foxton road.

John Vickers (judge), Chris Hill with his champion pen of lambs and butcher Colin Freeks of Bridge 67 Butchers in Kibworth during the Foxton Fatstock Show. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“The Society wish to extend their thanks to all those who supported the Society by way of sponsorship and donation of lambs.

“And with such a good entry of sheep on the day, when supply of lambs for this year had mostly already been sold,” said the Society.

The Champion Pen of Lambs was awarded to a pen of four Continental X lambs from Chris Hill of Elm Tree Farm at Wigston.

The animals were bought for £250 by judge John Vickers for sale in his High Street butchers.

The Reserve Champion Pen of Lambs in the Show, also Continental Cross, were shown by Stuart and Caroline Gilbert from Wistow.

They were sold to Tom Griffith for £145.

Best Pen of Native bred Lambs was awarded to Vickie and Amy Sturgess, of Glebe Farm, Billesdon, which were sold for £128.

Best Pen of Commercial Lambs was a pen of 10 from Stuart and Caroline Gilbert – snapped up for £141 by Tom Griffith.

The Best Single Lamb in Show, kindly donated by Chris Hill, was sold no less than three times.

The lamb raised an impressive £1,220 for the “Society’s much appreciated chosen charity – the Air Ambulance”.