Charity gig being held for Harborough dementia patients and their carers

It will take place on Tuesday

By Laura Kearns
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST
The gig takes place next week

A charity gig is being held to raise money for local dementia patients and their carers.

The gig will take place at The Red Cow on Tuesday (April 25) between 4pm and 5.30pm and include performances by band Scaramouche and Phil Riley.

It will include love songs and some pop music.

Money raised at the event will support Dementia Harborough – a charity completely run by volunteers which supports anyone living with dementia, or beginning to show symptoms of dementia.

