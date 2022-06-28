Charity football match supporting three top charities is going ahead near Harborough

A charity football match supporting three top charities is going ahead near Market Harborough on Sunday (July 3).

Local league side Welford Victoria FC are playing a Celeb FC at Welford Sportsfield on Newlands Road, Welford.

The special funday spectacular will be staged from 12midday to 6pm.

Welford Victoria FC are raising money for Hope Against Cancer, PSC Support (primary sclerosing cholangitis) and the Bradley Lowery Foundation – which funds childhood cancer research.

And the club is aiming to top the £1,100 it generated at its last event.

Entertainment, food, activities, a large inflatable obstacle course, bouncy castles and a pop-up gin bar by Hinckley's award-winning Bond Street Distillery are all being laid on.

"These charities are all close to our hearts so we're desperate to raise as much money for them as we possibly can,” said club chairman Barrie Dowsett.

Simon Stevens, club secretary and manager of Welford Victoria's Saturday team, thanked Market Harborough-based R&D tax credit consultants Myriad Associates for their support.

"We're extremely grateful to Myriad Associates for their generosity in sponsoring this event, as well as many of the other things we do.

“It never ceases to amaze us how much they're prepared to support everything the football club does,” said Simon.

“Similarly, we're thrilled to have Bond Street Distillery running our bar for us, bringing some of their amazing gins to entertain the adults while the children enjoy all the activities.

“We're trying to be a little different here.

“We don't define our success by the number of games we win, but by the contribution we make to our local community.

“Fundraising is obviously a part of that.

“But sport and exercise have a huge positive impact on people and we shouldn't under-estimate the benefits they bring too.”

Entry is £5 per adult and £2.50 per child, cash or card on the gate.