Charity event sales will take place in Lubenham

Charity sales will be held in a village near Market Harborough on Saturday March 26.

In one of the events you’ll be able to buy curios, collectables and bric-a-brac at Lubenham Village Hall from 11am-3pm.

Money raised will go to support a school for underprivileged children in Ghana.

The school was co-founded by ex-Robert Smyth Academy student Ian Burbidge.

He acted as a Ghanaian teacher friend wanted to help some of the poorest children in his home town of Saltpond in the West African nation.

Ian said that youngsters live in shanty beach huts or overcrowded, derelict buildings.

Many have only one surviving parent or are orphaned.

“From primary age up to the end of junior high, the school provides not only free education and vocational training but also free school meals, school uniforms, medical insurance and access to clean water.

“It is helping to break the cycle of poverty that often afflicts fishing communities in Ghana,” said Ian, who’s from Lubenham.

“The community that we serve is one of the poorest anywhere in Ghana.

“Education is a way out of poverty,” added Ian.

“We are proud that the charity is organised here entirely by volunteers so there are no hidden costs.

“All the money raised goes to the school.”