Charity event in Kibworth raises £4,000 for local chemotherapy unit

Boost...from left, Andy and Sally Anderson of GEMS charity, Tom Stanbridge, Chris Colin, Jack Harling, Jeff Pearce, Sam Shields landlady and Derek Ward during the presentation at The Railway in Kibworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A fundraising event in Kibworth saw £4,000 raised for a local chemotherapy unit.

Charity GEMS – which supports oncology patients and their families at Leicester Royal Infirmary – held a three-day fundraiser at The Railway Arms in Kibworth over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

It included stalls, games, refreshments and vintage milk floats for visitors to look around.

There was also a sponsored shave – with Jack Harling from Smeeton Westerby having his beard and hair cut off after growing it since January.

Some £3,950 was raised over three days, with the total rounded up to £4,000 by a local resident.

The funds will go towards GEMS’ current project to refurbish the treatment area and create an extension by converting a balcony into an inside space. The work is expected to cost more than £660,000 and will allow more patients to receive treatment in a comfortable environment.

Charity spokeswoman Sally Anderson said: “For all of us involved day-to-day with GEMS it was really humbling to see so many people willing to give up their time to help us raise much needed funds.

“We’d like to thank the numerous volunteers who helped at the event. Everyone at GEMS Charity really appreciates all the hard work they put in to make this possible, especially Jeff Pearce, Derek Ward and Sam Shields. They really are amazing people to give their time and everything that goes with putting in a fantastic event.”