CHARITY COLUMN: 'How we can help those in need in the Harborough district'

Dr Julie Jones chairs the Relief in Need committee of MHBC.

One of the things we have been stressing recently is that Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity is not just there for organisations and big projects in the area, it is also there for individuals.

Through our education grants we can help people going into higher education or taking vocational qualifications, but we can also help those who are talented in areas such as sports or the arts and need support to realise their full potential.

We are also here for people who are going through tough times and need a helping hand.

We live in challenging times and people can find that they need support through a variety of circumstances such as illness or redundancy.

We call this ‘Relief in Need’, which is just another way of saying ‘helping people through difficult times’!

Unfortunately, Market Harborough and the Bowdens cannot give cash grants. However, we provide support in a variety of ways.

We can give grants for important items around the home such as fridges or cookers, or items such as bedding.

We can also help with grants towards other household items including mobility aids plus help with exceptional travel costs for hospital visits.

Many of our applications for individual help come through professionals, but individuals can approach us, and we will assign somebody to talk to you and discuss the best ways in which we can help.

If you think we could help you or you know somebody who would benefit from our help, ring us on 01858 419128 or email admin@mhbcharity.co.uk.

We also have almshouses - cottages and flats - at Scotland End, Little Bowden that are available for independent living for people who do not have a home of their own and live in Market Harborough, Great Bowden or Little Bowden.