'Champions' chosen to represent Harborough community in areas including equality
‘Champions’ will represent the community in areas including equality.
The four councillors will represent residents in Harborough District Council business and meetings.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jo Asher will represent armed forces while Rose Fornan will represent domestic abuse victims. Amanda Burrell will encourage equality and Buddy Anderson will represent a voice for young people.
Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Connectivity and involvement with our community is vitally important. Our champions hold the responsibility and privilege to act as the conduit to and with the council.”