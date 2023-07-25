News you can trust since 1854
'Champions' chosen to represent Harborough community in areas including equality

Four areas are represented
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST
Four champions have been chosen
Four champions have been chosen

‘Champions’ will represent the community in areas including equality.

The four councillors will represent residents in Harborough District Council business and meetings.

Jo Asher will represent armed forces while Rose Fornan will represent domestic abuse victims. Amanda Burrell will encourage equality and Buddy Anderson will represent a voice for young people.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Connectivity and involvement with our community is vitally important. Our champions hold the responsibility and privilege to act as the conduit to and with the council.”

