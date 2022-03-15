Ceremonial tree planted in Broughton Astley as part of a special initiative celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Cllr Neil Bannister plants the tree

A ceremonial tree has been planted in Broughton Astley as part of a special project celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Cllr Neil Bannister, Harborough District Council’s vice-chairman, planted a special Queen Elizabeth Acer tree at the public park on Devitt Way.

The ceremony went ahead as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC).

Vice chairman of HDC Cllr Neil Bannister pictured with Alberto Costa MP, ward councillor Mark Graves, three members of the parish council, the parish manager, the chairman of the Broughton Astley Volunteer Group, Joe Johnson (the local tree warden) and members of the public.

The tree-planting initiative has been created to mark the record-breaking sovereign’s Platinum Jubilee.

The scheme invites people from across the United Kingdom to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.

The National Association of Civic Officers (NACO) invited civic leaders to plant a tree last Friday (March 11) to showcase Her Majesty’s unprecedented and history-making reign on the throne.

The date was chosen for this event as it was the 70th day of the year in which the monarch marks the 70th anniversary of her accession.

Cllr Bannister said: “This is a unique initiative.

“I was delighted to be joined by a ward councillor, members of Broughton Astley Parish Council and volunteers to plant this special tree.

“The Platinum Jubilee is a hugely significant occasion and it is really exciting that so many trees are being planted across the district, and the UK, which is also great for wildlife and the environment.”

Joining Cllr Bannister was Joe Johnson.

He has been backed up by volunteers from Broughton Astley Volunteer Group and Harborough Woodland Community Volunteers in immeasurably boosting local tree cover over the last five months.

Since November alone they have planted an extra 2,500 tree and hedge whips in Broughton Astley and the surrounding villages to enhance the environment and wildlife.

The hedge whips were donated by Leicestershire County Council and The Conservation Volunteers.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa also joined the ceremony.

“As we celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, I was delighted to join Harborough District Council Vice Chairman Cllr Neil Bannister in the planting of a special Queen Elizabeth Acer tree in Broughton Astley in the Queen’s honour,” said Alberto.

“The Queen has devoted her life to civic duty and has always been steadfast in her dedication and service to our country.

“And in the 70th year of her reign it is right that we give thanks and show our appreciation for many tireless years on the throne.”

Harborough council has been planting 70 trees across the district as it steps up its commemorations for the Platinum Jubilee in June.