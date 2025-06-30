Celebrations at official opening of new outdoor area at Thurnby housing complex

Residents at a Thurnby housing complex are celebrating following the official opening of their new outdoor area.

The Fernvale Residents’ Association secured £14,500 from the National Lottery Community Fund and spent the money improving the communal space at Fern Close and Vale End.

A new pergola, refurbished community room seating and potted plants are among some of the new features, which were officially opened on Thursday June 26.

Bev Marvin, secretary of the Fernvale Residents’ Association, said: “This area has always been a communal area, but we had an old structure.

The pergola was officially opened by Cllr Peter James, chair of Market Harborough District Council.

“It was old, rotting and there was no seating. We decided to apply for funding and when we found out we’d got it, we got everyone involved in choosing which pergola we’d go for.

“We’ve also paid for some groundwork to get it ready and the whole community has come together to get things done.

“The whole idea has been about making it a nice friendly area and getting people to spend time together. We’ve found it’s being used a lot more now and is working how we wanted.

“We’re really pleased with how the grounds are looking – it’s been a long process, but our landlord Amplius has been really helpful too.”

Bryan Claasz, chair of the Residents’ Association, echoed Bev’s delight. He added: “We’re ecstatic. It's made a huge difference to the place.

“We’re a community here and we’re all friends, so it’s nice to have somewhere we can spend time together outside. Many thanks to the Lottery Community Fund for making this possible."

He said: “I’m really pleased to have been able to open this facility – it was a lovely atmosphere.

“I think facilities like this are very important. Many of the residents live on their own and have nowhere they can really get out and spend time with others.

“Things like this really help bring the community together.”

Fern Close and Vale End is made up of around 24 flats for people aged 55 and over and is managed by housing association Amplius.