Celebration event in Desborough to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

A celebration in the park to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day is being organised by Desborough Town Council on Saturday August 9.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the free to enter five-hour event in the town's Recreation Ground on Dunkirk Avenue.

It is the first of a number of activities being organised or supported by the town council over the next 12 months.

Chair of the council's events committee, Councillor David Ward, said: "As a council we want to promote the community, local organisations and town centre businesses.

"The VJ Day event will include music, children's rides, stalls and refreshments. It will begin at midday and carry on for five hours."

Already a number of musicians, traders, organisations and amusement rides have voiced an interest to take part.

Cllr Ward said: "It is the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and we want to hold a party to mark the event. We anticipate hundreds of people will attend."

Cllr Ward said it is hoped the a number of people will come forward to support the event.

He added: "We need volunteers to make the event a success so anyone who can help set up stalls and support during the day will be welcome."

People are also encouraged to bring a picnic or enjoy the range of foods and drink which will be available.

The event will start at midday and run until 5pm.

People wanting to help, perform, hire a pitch or run a stall should contact the town clerk Graham Thomson either by calling 01536 628816 or emailing [email protected]

The VJ Day event is hoped to be the first of a series of events including the popular 1940s Day, a street market, a pumpkin carving and parade event, the popular late night shopping Gala Night, and a family fun day next spring.