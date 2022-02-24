Celebrating the hard work of carers from Harborough and across Leicestershire

Carers from Harborough and across Leicestershire had their hard work celebrated at a glittering awards ceremony.

The event featured two carers from the highly-acclaimed Shared Lives project who were nominated as finalists.

The Leicestershire Live Care Professional of the Year Awards 2022, sponsored by Inspired to Care, recognise the skills, values, and dedication of care workers across the region.

Helen and Shaun and the people they care for

Helen Chenery and Shaun Swain, who are self-employed Shared Lives carers, were finalists at the event.

They are commissioned to provide residential care in their own home for Leicestershire County Council and Leicester City Council service users and were nominated for the Promoting Independence Award.

With over 25 years loyal service, Helen is the longest-serving Shared Lives carer in Leicestershire.

She grew up in a Shared Lives household as her father was a carer before she joined up herself when she was 21.

Leicestershire Shared Lives Service is different to anything else offered in the Adult Social Care sector as the carers provide person-centred services in their own family homes.

This prevents service users from living long periods of time in residential accommodation and gives them the chance to live a more ordinary life as part of a family unit.

Helen and Shaun recently took their service users on the holiday of a lifetime as they enjoyed a luxury cruise around the Canary Islands.

Cllr Christine Radford, the county council’s cabinet member for adults and communities, said: “I’m delighted that the contribution of Helen and Shaun, and all our care workers, has been recognised in this way.

“Their contribution is truly vital.

“These annual awards give us a way to give back as thanks for their great work,” she said.

“Congratulations on reaching the final Shaun and Helen - and congratulations too to all the eventual winners.”

To find out more about working for Leicestershire County Council in adult social care click here: www.leicestershire.gov.uk/jobs-and-volunteering/working-for-the-council/working-in-adult-social-care-and-public-healthThe Shared Lives scheme is now recruiting for both long and short-term carers.