Catholic organisation in Harborough gives British Heart Foundation a crucial cash shot in the arm

A Catholic organisation based in Market Harborough has given the British Heart Foundation a crucial cash shot in the arm.

The Market Harborough Circle of the Catenian Association has handed over £1,100 to the national heart charity.

Hannah Pennock, the BHF’s area manager, thanked the group for their substantial donation.

She said it would help to support life-saving research work it helps bankroll at Glenfield Hospital near Leicester.

The BHF also funds and delivers training in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to keep cardiac arrest victims alive until expert help arrives.

Bill Kerr, president of Market Harborough Catenians, presented the cheque to Hannah.

A cardiac arrest survivor himself, he praised his colleagues for getting behind the BHF.

The Catenians are an association of Catholic men committed to faith, family and friendship.

They support the Catholic Church, young people and those in need.