Caretaker at Meadowdale Primary School steps down after 24 years

He celebrated with a party
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
Centre, Liz Martin head teacher with Andy Blyth who leaves Meadowdale Primary School after 24 years.Centre, Liz Martin head teacher with Andy Blyth who leaves Meadowdale Primary School after 24 years.
A school caretaker has stepped down after 24 years in the role.

Andy Blyth has worked at Meadowdale Primary School since it first opened, but is now leaving to take on a new job.

He said: “I have been here since day one, watching the school grow to what it is today. Now I have been given the opportunity to move on to pastures new.

“There’s fresh and exciting times ahead I would like to wish Meadowdale the best for the future.”