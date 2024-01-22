Caretaker at Meadowdale Primary School steps down after 24 years
He celebrated with a party
A school caretaker has stepped down after 24 years in the role.
Andy Blyth has worked at Meadowdale Primary School since it first opened, but is now leaving to take on a new job.
He said: “I have been here since day one, watching the school grow to what it is today. Now I have been given the opportunity to move on to pastures new.
“There’s fresh and exciting times ahead I would like to wish Meadowdale the best for the future.”