Centre, Liz Martin head teacher with Andy Blyth who leaves Meadowdale Primary School after 24 years.

A school caretaker has stepped down after 24 years in the role.

Andy Blyth has worked at Meadowdale Primary School since it first opened, but is now leaving to take on a new job.

He said: “I have been here since day one, watching the school grow to what it is today. Now I have been given the opportunity to move on to pastures new.