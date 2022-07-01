Cancer survivor near Harborough raises more than £1,000 for charity which helped her on the road to recovery

Holly Hudson took part in the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s Largs to Cowes bike ride across eight days in June (June 17-24), from the west of Scotland to England’s south coast.

Holly Hudson, aged 21, of Tilton on the Hill, took part in the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s Largs to Cowes bike ride across eight days in June (June 17-24), from the west of Scotland to England’s south coast.

Holly, a creative advertising student at Lincoln University, first sailed with the Trust at the age of 13 following treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and has since become a volunteer to support its work with young people.

Starting out on a rainy day in North Ayrshire, Holly was one of nine riders to tackle the full route between the Trust's bases in Largs and Cowes, which saw the team cycling 75-80 miles a day.

Holly said: "It’s been incredible and I’ve met so many amazing people along the way. The trust holds a huge place in my heart so to be able to do this and help other young people get involved in the Trust means a lot."

The Largs to Cowes challenge has so far raised more than £21,000 for the Trust in total.

Riders cycled through Scotland, Cumbria, Yorkshire and Cheshire, then on to Ironbridge, Somerset and Wiltshire to the south coast and Cowes, where they were welcomed by Dame Ellen MacArthur.

The picturesque but demanding route between the Trust's bases encompassed a number of endurance climbs, including the world-renowned Fleet Moss ascent in the Yorkshire Dales.

Talking about the challenge, Holly said: "It was definitely harder than I expected. Not being a cyclist before, I knew it was going to be hard, but that’s why I did it.

"For me the best part was completing it, I didn’t think I was going to on day one.

"What kept me motivated was knowing I was going to help people like me - and the finish was always going to be there, it just took time to get there and lots of emotions along the way. I feel overwhelmed by the amount we’ve raised."

Holly is aiming to raise £1,200 for the Trust from her incredible Largs to Cowes achievement. Read more about how she will impact young people living through and beyond cancer by visiting https://largs-to-cowes.blackbaud-sites.com/ or go to Holly's JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hollyhudson472

More about the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and the charity challenge

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust inspires young people aged 8-24 to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

For many young people, picking up where they left off before their diagnosis isn’t possible. So, when treatment ends, the Trust’s work begins.