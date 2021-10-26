Canal & River Trust splash out on paddle boards for young people to use on the water in Harborough

The paddle boaders on the union canal at Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Almost £5,000 has been handed to the Canal & River Trust to splash out on paddle boards and other equipment for young people to use on the water in Harborough.

Trust chiefs applied to Market Harborough Building Society’s Charitable Foundation for a grant to buy paddles, buoyancy aids and helmets to be based at Foxton Locks.

The Foundation was “delighted to approve a grant of £4,992.00 to enable the Canal & River Trust to purchase the kit”.

Scott Miller of Canal & River Trust with Ben Blyth, charitable trustee of Market Harborough Building Society, during the presentation. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The paddle boards will be used to engage with schools and other organisations to introduce them to the waterways through safe and qualified instructors.

The paddle boards will also be used to teach water safety as well as the benefits to wellbeing by doing physical activity and spending time in the Great Outdoors.

The portable boards can be deployed anywhere on the waterway system as they are inflated for use.

They can also be used for collecting litter from canals and rivers to rid the waterways of plastics – which pose a huge threat to the environment.

Linny Beaumont, partnerships manager of Canal and River Trust, with Mark Robinson, chief executive of Market Harborough Building Society. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Canal & River Trust will be providing free “Let’s paddle board” taster sessions for young people across Harborough.

Schools, community groups and employees as well as the general public will be able to go along to paddle board activity days and have a go.

Ben Blyth, a Trustee of Market Harborough Building Society’s Charitable Foundation, said: “It’s wonderful to see funding granted by the Charitable Foundation supporting local organisations.

“The Canal & River Trust does great work.

“I hope that many people from the Harborough area will take to the water and have a go at paddle boarding and the many other events organised by the Canal & River Trust.”

If you are interested in finding out more you can contact Scott Miller (Business & Corporate Engagement Partner) at the Canal & River Trust on 0771 7802541.