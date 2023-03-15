Campaigner celebrates installation of hydrotherapy facilities in Harborough after 31-year saga

MP Neil O'Brien with Carole Tilley

Carole Tilley was 41 when she began raising money for a hydrotherapy pool at Market Harborough Leisure Centre.

She and other supporters of the Hippo Appeal generated £48,000 through sponsored walks, football matches and even a pub crawl. But the money sat unused in a bank account overseen by a local councillor who had also been involved in fundraising efforts.

After more than three decades with no progress, Carole – who is now 74-years-old - called on MP Neil O’Brien and district council leader Cllr Phil King to find out why nothing had been done with the money. The Charity Commission also said it was investigating.

And leisure provider Everyone Active revealed this week it is installing a hydrotherapy pod at the centre.

While Carole said it is not the pool she originally hoped for, the pod – a type of underwater treadmill – is great news for the community.

She told the Mail: “I feel absolutely brilliant, it’s been such a long journey but I am glad we now have some kind of result. I know a lot of people it could help who have been advised by their GP to take part in hydrotherapy.

“It’s absolutely amazing news and me and some of the fundraisers will be going out for a drink to celebrate.”

The news has also been welcomed by Mr O’Brien.

He said: “I pay tribute to Carole who has been campaigning on this for over thirty years. Her persistence in relentlessly pursuing this issue has finally paid off and it will be wonderful to see this facility finally installed at the leisure centre. It will be a huge benefit to patients.

“When Carole first contacted me, I was astounded to learn that the money she had raised had been sitting in an account for decades. I am glad I have been able to help her bring this to a satisfactory conclusion, which will be a relief to Carole and to everyone who has been involved in fundraising efforts all those years ago."

