Campaign to bring a new cinema to Harborough is being stepped up

Neil O’Brien, left, and Phil King

The campaign to bring a new cinema to Market Harborough is being stepped up.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien and Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council.

Their petition backing the move has already attracted about 1,000 names as the project gains momentum.

Neil said: “We had a very encouraging and positive response to this, both from local residents as well as interested operators.

“We received just under 1,000 signatures soon after launching, which was really useful to be able to show prospective operators the level of interest and support this would have across the town.

“We’ve also heard from interested operators who contacted us on the back of the campaign launch, which was also very encouraging,” said the Conservative MP.

“Those discussions remain ongoing as while the interest is there from both operators and residents, the key to all of this is finding a suitable site in the town to enable this to happen.

“The more signatures for the campaign we have the better so we can show operators the high levels of interest, so please do sign.”

Cllr Phil King said: “A cinema is something we’d love to see in Market Harborough.

“It’s a brilliant market town with such a wide range of restaurants, bars and cafes – having a cinema in the town would really work well as part of the strong offer we already have here.

“The council has had some initial discussions with prospective operators and work is ongoing on our town centre masterplan,” said the local council boss.

“So we’ll be doing our best to ensure we continue to make the town as attractive a place as possible for a cinema.”

To add your name to the campaign, please visit: https://www.neilobrien.org.uk/cinema

Harborough District Council will also be running public engagement sessions in the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street on the town centre masterplan this week.