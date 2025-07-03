Campaign launched to establish new theatre in Market Harborough

Currently performances are held in a Northamptonshire theatre.

A Harborough Theatre Company is launching a campaign to establish a performance space in the town.

Annie Woodford and Alice Benstead founded RoseWood Theatre Company two years ago after the closure of Spotlight Theatre Company.

The duo has since put on a number of shows, and Christmas pantomimes, which are staged in The Masque Theatre in Kettering.

They explained: “Since launching in 2023, we’ve poured our hearts into putting on productions and giving the young people in our community an opportunity to shine on a stage, but finding a space to perform in Market Harborough has been a real challenge. And we’re not alone. We know this town is brimming with talent, but there just aren’t the facilities available in Market Harborough right now to stage it!

“That’s why we’re dreaming big: we want to establish a brand-new theatre in Market Harborough. A shared space that local theatre groups, dance companies, performers, and creatives can use, and a place where passion for performance can thrive.”

The duo are calling on local organisations and businesses, investors, advisors and arts constructors to help kickstart the process.

They are hosting an information evening on August 22, at the Congregational Church Hall in the town.

They added: “This is a call to local businesses and anyone who believes in the power of performing arts. Help us create something lasting for our community and its next generation of performers. If that sounds like you, come along to our upcoming information evening or email us at [email protected].”

Follow RoseWood Theatre Company on Facebook for information and updates.