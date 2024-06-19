Market Harborough C of E School

Calls have been made for a rethink on parking arrangements for parents dropping off and picking up children at a Market Harborough school.

Earlier this week the Mail revealed plans to help combat parking difficulties for parents and carers of children at Market Harborough Church of England Primary School.

Harborough District Council says it plans to introduce a permit for 30 minutes free parking in Doddridge Road car park at the beginning and end of the school day. It will be ready in August ahead of the new school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But residents have taken to social media to slam the decision, which they say would take 30 minutes to get to and from, and means they will have to park on the other side of town and cross a main road with small children. The car park is just under half a mile away.

They have called for Angel Street car park to be used instead, which is closer to the school on Fairfield Road.

One said: “It’s a ridiculous decision that lots of people are unhappy with for many obvious reasons.”

Another added: “Parents with children of various ages will take longer than 30 minutes, particularly without a safe crossing closer to the proposed car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will lead to parents parking on residential roads. Angel St is far more sensible.”

But some have welcomed the news, which they say will ease congestion.

One resident posted: “Fantastic news! Hopefully it will be used by the parents and carers who continually park at the top of Hearth Street near the old people's bungalows.

“There is no consideration for where they park, on pavements, grassy areas etc, totally disregarding signs around and the needs of the elderly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incumbent MP Neil O’Brien originally campaigned for the new parking arrangements to be introduced, but is calling for a rethink.

He said: “Parents tell me it would be much easier for them if they could drop off their children using Angel Street car park, which is right by the school, rather than the council’s suggestion of using Doddridge Road. Several have made the point that they will then have to cross the main road from the other side of town with their small children.

“Because it is less convenient there is a risk that some people in a rush will then just go and park in neighbouring streets and jam them up.

“So I am calling for a rethink on this decision. As the parent of two primary age children I know what it is like first thing and it would be great if we could make it a bit more convenient for parents at the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the authority says a similar parking scheme introduced for St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in the town, has been working well.

Head of regulatory services, Elaine Bird, said: “We have been discussing options with Market Harborough Church of England Primary School to see if we can find a practical solution to the parking issues that some parents and carers are experiencing.