Calls for Lutterworth's Olympic gold medallist Lauren Henry to be granted the Freedom of the Harborough District

Lutterworth's Olympic gold medallist Lauren Henry looks set to be granted the Freedom of the Harborough District for her amazing sporting achievement.

The 22-year-old rowed her way to victory with her team in the women's quadruple sculls at the Paris Olympic Games this week.

And now the leader of Harborough District Council is calling for the honour to be bestowed upon her.

The Freedom of the District is granted to “persons of distinction” who have “rendered eminent services” and have a strong association with the Harborough district.

Olympic gold medallists Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Laura Sugar were both granted the Freedom of the District in 2022.

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, said “I extend my congratulations to Lauren for her outstanding achievement in bringing home the gold medal at these exciting Paris Olympics.”

“As leader of the council I will be urging council to offer Lauren the Freedom of the District in recognition of this dedication to sporting excellence.”

If agreed, the Freedom of the District will be awarded to Lauren - who joined Leicester Rowing Club at the age of 13 and is the youngest rower on the GB national team - at a special presentation.

Harborough District Council added: "The district values sport and physical activity with the council contributing £6m capital investment into Lutterworth and Harborough leisure centres as part of a major refurbishment project.

"New state-of-the-art equipment is being installed at both centres with a new well-being space and soft-play area launching at Lutterworth this week."

Following the completion of the refurbishment project, Harborough Leisure Centre will host Active Together’s Harborough Sports Awards evening on November 20. This is a hugely popular event and provides an opportunity to celebrate the success and dedication of sports people, organisations and volunteers from across the Harborough district.