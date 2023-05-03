Calls for clarity over what is available at Harborough hospital after patients turned away

Neil O'Brien outside St Luke's

Calls have been made for clarity over what is available at a Harborough hospital and when.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien says St Luke’s Hospital is displaying incorrect opening hours outside its main entrance which has led to confusion among residents.

The sign incorrectly says the Minor Injuries Unit is open between 8.30am and 9pm on weekdays, and 9am and 7pm on weekends – but the actual opening hours are 8.30am to 6:30pm daily.

The MP also says he has been contacted by many locals who have been turned away because the services they need are not provided there.

Mr O’Brien told the Mail: “I'm concerned there is a lot of confusion about what services are offered there. I am regularly contacted by residents who have arrived at the hospital, only to be turned away because the service they want isn’t offered, or they have come outside opening times.”

The only walk-in service provided at the hospital is for minor injuries - like cuts and sprains – but not for illnesses if people are feeling feverish or aching.

The MP recently visited the hospital to find out more about the services provided there.

He added: “It was great to meet the staff at St Luke’s who are providing great care and doing more than ever.

“Minor injuries is the only walk-in service. The confusion is partly because lots of other things happen there, but they are all booked services - such as when people are offered an out of hours appointment via 111, or as an outpatient appointment from the hospitals in the city.

“There are also other parts of the hospital which are run by Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, which mainly provides step down care for people being rehabilitated as they leave hospital.

“St Luke's is a really great hospital, and the staff are excellent - but we really need the local NHS management to do more to communicate what is and isn't available there.”