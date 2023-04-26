Barclays

A call has been made for banking hubs in Harborough after Barclays revealed it was closing its doors.

The bank said earlier this month it would be shutting on July 28 due to falling customer numbers.

It is the third bank to leave the town this year, with Natwest and HSBC both closing for the same reason.

Barclays bosses said just 22 customers use the branch regularly.

The closures leave Lloyds, Santander, Market Harborough Building Society and Nationwide in the town.

But Lib Dem leader Cllr Phil Knowles says in-person services must remain available.

He told the Mail: “The town is crying out for surety of services on the banking front with the ability to go into a branch and be able to deal face-to-face.

“For some, face-to-face supports on line services, but for others it’s a necessity. We are moving to a point where banking hubs will become an absolute lifeline and will need to be secured sooner rather than later.”

Barclays bosses says there will be ‘lots of ways’ to bank with them despite the decision to close its High Street branch.

A spokesman said: “We’ll stay in the community and you’ll be able to talk to us in person. We’re finalising the details of where we’ll be based, and when, and we‘ll share the details locally once confirmed.

“We’ll be available to help with things like day-to-day banking queries and helping manage money, though there won’t be access to cash at this site.