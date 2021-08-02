Busy Harborough road reopens after new permanent traffic lights are set up

The temporary signals either side of the railway bridge on Kettering Road in Little Bowden have been upgraded over the last fortnight by contractors.

A busy Market Harborough road has been reopened to drivers after new permanent traffic lights have been set up.

The lights were installed by Leicestershire County Council last year in an attempt to make the traffic bottleneck safer for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists.

The new work has been carried out after local people overwhelmingly backed the move in a public consultation.

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, the council’s Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the response to the consultation has been overwhelmingly in favour of this scheme becoming permanent.

“We only received two objections.

“If we had received strong opposition to this scheme the work would not have gone ahead.”

He added: “There are real benefits to this scheme.