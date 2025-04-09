Burglary investigations discover mystery jewellery stash after Kettering and Welford break-ins

Northants Police detectives investigating two burglaries are appealing for help to find the owners of jewellery they believe to be stolen/ Northants Police

Detectives investigating two burglaries are appealing for help to find the owners of jewellery they believe to be stolen.

On March 26, break-ins occurred at properties in Brambleside, Kettering, and in West End, Welford.

A vehicle linked to the burglaries was later located in Lutterworth, with several pieces of jewellery found inside which had not come from either of the addresses.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers have now released images of six distinctive pieces from the recovered items and are appealing for anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information about any of the items pictured should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

“Please quote the reference number 25000175612 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

Three men aged 40, 31 and 18, all of Market Harborough, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.