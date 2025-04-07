Bungalows plans near Lutterworth aim to 'capitalise on countryside views'

The areas of the proposed development. (Image: Google).

A bid for new homes to “capitalise on countryside views” in a village near Lutterworth has emerged.

The development, if approved, would include seven bungalows and two houses sited behind an existing property in Coopers Lane, Dunton Bassett. The homes would consist two two-bed bungalows, five three-bed bungalows and two four-bed houses.

Each one would include a single garage for a car, with off-street parking also available. There will be an additional two spaces made available for visitor parking.

The plans, submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC), reveal access to the properties would come from an improvement made to the existing shared access point already in existence adjacent to the Coopers Lane property. Documents say the bungalows would be within the main area of the site and at the highest level “in order to minimise the visual impact” on neighbours. The larger homes are planned on the eastern boundary on the lower section of the site, again to lessen the impact, plans add.

Applicant Mr Proser claimed the homes would follow key principles including “spacious plots” that also “capitalise on countryside views”. He said work to “retain and incorporate” existing hedgerows surrounding the site would be undertaken to “enhance visual amenities” for future residents and existing neighbours.

A previous outline planning application was made for the site and approved by HDC back in December 2023, subject to various conditions being met. A consultation on the latest plans runs until Tuesday, April 15, with HDC expected to make a decision by Tuesday, May 6.