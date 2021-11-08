Buildings in Harborough will be lit up a powerful poppy red to mark this week’s Remembrance events

The town centre in Market Harborough and the Symington Building are to be lit up a powerful poppy red to mark this week’s Remembrance events.

The new lights have been installed by Harborough District Council on shop fronts on The Square and at the Symington Building, the council’s headquarters, on Adam and Eve Street.

They will be illuminated to showcase the Remembrance commemorations from Thursday November 11 until Monday November 15.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, and Royal British Legion (RBL) county chairman Col Robert Martin are exhorting organisations to light up their buildings to salute the glorious fallen.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “I am pleased that we will be able to use the lights for the first time on such a poignant occasion to mark Remembrance Day to remind people of the ultimate sacrifice made by local residents during the world wars and other more recent conflicts.”

The authority has set up the low-energy LED lights which can change colour to mark or promote significant events and seasonal occasions and to highlight charities and national days.

“In future it is hoped the lights will also be used to attract people to the town, create a nice atmosphere in the evenings, boost the night-time economy, make people feel safer and enhance the attractiveness of the historic town centre,” said the council.

Stewart Harrison, the chairman of the RBL’s Market Harborough branch, said: “I think this is a brilliant idea - and I’m sure think the public will like it.

“Red is a symbolic colour of Remembrance.

“It represents the importance of acknowledging the sacrifice of those who didn’t come back - as well as those still affected by conflict and the armed forces helping countries across the world.”