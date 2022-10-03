Budding Kibworth author uses life experiences as an adopted child to inspire book chapter

Carolyn Parker has penned a chapter in the book Beautifully Broken

A budding author from Kibworth has used her life experiences as an adopted child to inspire a chapter of a book.

Mum-of-two Carolyn Parker’s story is the first chapter of ‘Beautifully Broken’ – a collection of 16 inspirational real-life stories.

The 63-year-old’s part in the story covers the emotional and physical impact of her adoption as a child and in later life.

Other topics in the book include bereavement, surviving cancer, leaving an abusive relationship, autism, brain injury and losing a parent to dementia.

Carolyn – who runs care support service Carebreak – said: “Beautifully Broken is a collection of inspirational true stories and real life guidance from 16 heart led women who have all faced and come through adversity in one form or another.

“The intention behind the book is to increase awareness, help others in these situations to feel heard and to give hope by showing it is possible to rebuild your life and overcome the challenges that we come across.

“Its raw honesty, courage and vulnerability takes you into the heart of each author’s world letting you experience the array of emotions they felt.”

The book is part of a project funded by Arts Council England named The Story of my Life which is running with Leicester-based Our Solutions counselling service. It included writing the chapter of a book, recording a podcast episode and painting three pictures.

Carolyn was so inspired after writing the book chapter she has now gone on to pen her own memoir.

She told The Harborough Mail: “It tells the story of my life experiences such as teen pregnancy, the abortion or adoption question, rape and postnatal depression.

“It has been so therapeutic to write about these three parts of my life and has enabled me to make sense of how I reacted to situations in my past and understand why I was vulnerable to those who sought to abuse me.

“My mission is to use my past to help others have a better future.”

