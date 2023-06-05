Young traders are invited to sign up for a stall in Harborough

Budding entrepreneurs are invited to sign up for a stall at Market Harborough’s first Young Trader Market.

Those ages 16 to 30-years-old with a skill, craft or business idea can book in for the market, which takes place in The Square on July 1 from 9am to 4pm.

The event, organised by the Harborough District Council, is part of the National Young Traders Market campaign aimed at attracting new ideas and young recruits into the markets industry.

There will be four categories for young traders to enter their wares including food and drink, arts and crafts, grocery and general retail.

Stalls will be judged on the day with one local winner receiving four weeks free trading at Harborough Indoor Market and going through to one of 10 regional finals involving a total of 250 young traders. The national finals include 90 young people are held in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Stallholders will be assessed on the quality of their products and display, along with customer engagement and the imaginative ways they promote their business.

Economy spokeswoman at Harborough District Council, Cllr Geraldine Whitmore, said: “The Young Trader Market is an exciting event that will play a key role in identifying a new generation of market traders by making young people an active part of our town centre.

“I am delighted that our district council-run market in Market Harborough is giving young people a free platform to get their businesses off the ground and showcase their creative talents.”