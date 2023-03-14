Budding athlete taking on run in Harborough to raise money for local cancer charity

Tim will be raising money through a charity run

A budding athlete is set to pound the pavements in Harborough for a cause close to his heart.

Tim Gorman-Powell will be running four miles every 48 hours from March 16 to 18 in a bid to raise money for Leicestershire-based cancer research charity Hope Against Cancer.

The 22-year-old, who is currently studying Sports Business in Manchester, is taking on the run in memory of his friend’s mother.

He said: “In 2007 I lost my grandma to cancer and although only young at the time, not really understanding death as a concept and its impact, my mum and brother were devastated. Three years later in 2010, my mum then lost her best friend to cancer at a young age, sadly leaving behind her two children.

“More recently cancer has taken away a lovely, kind and caring woman in Trudy Lakin. I am specifically doing this challenge in remembrance of her, in support of my close friends Isaac, Verity and Jim during this difficult time.”

Tim, who hopes to become an athlete, has so far raised some £1,800 for his cause. The money will be donated to Hope to Cancer, which provides funding to local hospitals and universities into cancer research.

But it is not his first time taking on a personal challenge to raise money for charity.

Tim previously ran three marathons in three days for mental health charity Mind.

The keen runner also completed an event for Samaritans called 621.1 – named after the 6211 who committed suicide in 2020. It saw him do 6211 pull ups, 6211 squats and cycle 621.1km.

Tim said: “So far I have raised over £5,500 for men’s mental health and suicide prevention charities.

“I did this because the pain and suffering I went through in training and partaking in the marathons is nothing compared to the loss of a loved one.

“It was for everybody who struggles with mental health and for those who have lost friends and family to suicide.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/timothygp to donate to Tim’s cancer fundraiser.