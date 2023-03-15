News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
0 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
16 minutes ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
52 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
2 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice

Budding archers invited to try archery near Harborough

Pheonix Archers is holding an event where people can try out the sport

By Laura Kearns
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT
People are invited to try the sport
People are invited to try the sport
People are invited to try the sport

Budding archers are invited to have a go at the sport in Smeeton Westerby.

Pheonix Archers is holding an open day on May 14 on Saddington Road where people can try the sport between 10am and 4pm.

Refreshments will also be available to buy on the day and a tombola held to raise money for the club.

A spokesman for the group said: “We involve ourselves with the local community as much as we can and proceeds from the day will go towards repairing or replacing the equipment used for this.

Most Popular

“Archery must be a candidate for the perfect sport: It's inclusive, both family and individual friendly, takes place all year round and it's easy and inexpensive to get into. It's also great fun.”

Children must be at least five-years-old to practice shooting. Click here for more information.