People are invited to try the sport

Budding archers are invited to have a go at the sport in Smeeton Westerby.

Pheonix Archers is holding an open day on May 14 on Saddington Road where people can try the sport between 10am and 4pm.

Refreshments will also be available to buy on the day and a tombola held to raise money for the club.

A spokesman for the group said: “We involve ourselves with the local community as much as we can and proceeds from the day will go towards repairing or replacing the equipment used for this.

“Archery must be a candidate for the perfect sport: It's inclusive, both family and individual friendly, takes place all year round and it's easy and inexpensive to get into. It's also great fun.”