Broughton Astley receives town centre makeover to enhance visitor experience

Fresh planting is part of a range of improvements in the town centre.

Broughton Astley town centre has been given a makeover by Harborough District Council (HDC).

The authority has completed a programme of measures, after receiving £25,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to enhance the visitor experience and create a more vibrant and inviting place for the town’s businesses.

The works have included tarmac resurfacing at the entrance of Orchard Road car park, tidying up the appearance of the bus shelter area, installing fresh planting and seating, improving signage and fixing and repainting the lighting columns.

A new noticeboard, planters and tree lighting have also been introduced and a vacant property has been spruced up with a vinyl wrap makeover to attract new occupants.

HDC deputy leader Cllr Simon Galton said: “It’s excellent that we can use some of our funding allocation to spend on improving towns and villages across the Harborough district like Broughton Astley. The improvements will contribute to a sense of pride of place in the community and help deliver a prosperous local economy for residents and businesses which are priorities in the council’s corporate plan.”

The government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. It aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.