Broughton Astley nonagenarian celebrates her 95th birthday and recalls living through WWII
Birthday celebrations were in store for a nonagenarian in Broughton Astley.
Beryl Jarvis was surprised by a gathering of friends at retirement complex Gladstone Mews on her 95th birthday.
She was presented with a cake, made by a neighbour, and serenaded with a round of ‘happy birthday’.
Beryl, who is originally from Weston Rhyn in Shropshire, worked as a hairdresser and had one daughter, Madeleine, with husband Kenneth.
The pair were married in 1953, and Beryl recalled she was unable to get a white wedding dress due to food and clothing rationing, still in place after the war.
Instead, Beryl’s sister made her a wedding dress in blue.
The great-grandma-of-four lived through World War Two and remembers the difficulty of food rations, she said ‘were never enough’.
Beryl shared her secret to a long life: “Behave yourself, live a good life as you possibly can and be decent to others.”