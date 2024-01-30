Beryl Jarvis celebrates her 95th birthday with neighbours from left, Julie Ashden, Sue Flint, Chrissy Pike, Annette Kiff and Maddie Gardner. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Birthday celebrations were in store for a nonagenarian in Broughton Astley.

Beryl Jarvis was surprised by a gathering of friends at retirement complex Gladstone Mews on her 95th birthday.

She was presented with a cake, made by a neighbour, and serenaded with a round of ‘happy birthday’.

Beryl was surrounded by friends to mark her 95th birthday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Beryl, who is originally from Weston Rhyn in Shropshire, worked as a hairdresser and had one daughter, Madeleine, with husband Kenneth.

The pair were married in 1953, and Beryl recalled she was unable to get a white wedding dress due to food and clothing rationing, still in place after the war.

Instead, Beryl’s sister made her a wedding dress in blue.

The great-grandma-of-four lived through World War Two and remembers the difficulty of food rations, she said ‘were never enough’.