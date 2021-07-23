Braybrooke Morris Dancers finally shake off the shackles of lockdown and perform in public for the first time in 18 months

Braybrooke Morris Dancers finally shook off the shackles of lockdown by performing a variety of traditional hankie and stick dances outside the Bulls Head at Arthingworth.

There was a good sized audience to appreciate the side's performance.

Their last public performance was a Wassail near Coventry on January 15 2020, and for the next 18 months they used various methods of keeping things going, including Zoom calls.

But what gave them an advantage was when side members, who run a farm, offered the opportunity of somewhere to practice under cover with enough space for social distancing not to be a problem.