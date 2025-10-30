Bravery award for Harborough man who jumped into the river to save one-year-old girl

Nathan Selby received a Police Bravery Award from the National Police Chiefs Council in recognition of his efforts to save a one-year-old girl from a river in Harborough

A Harborough man has received a police bravery award after jumping into a river to save a one-year-old girl.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Selby, 36, received a Police Public Bravery Award from the National Police Chiefs’ Council for his efforts in saving the youngster in December 2024.

Nathan was walking through Welland Park in Market Harborough with his family on his way to doing some last minute Christmas shopping when the dramatic incident unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan, who works as a construction manager for Severn Trent Water, told the Harborough Mail: “We were walking by the rear entrance of the all-weather pitch at the school and my daughter said she saw something in the river and ran over to see what it was.

“She came back a minute later saying she thinks it is a bag or teddy.”

Nathan’s nomination form then describes how “a woman nearby shouted that she was looking for a one-year-old called Charlotte in a yellow coat.

“Nathan was near the embankment when he heard there was a child in the water and turned to see her floating downstream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He immediately jumped into the water, grabbing Charlotte and waded back with her to the embankment.”

Nathan said he snapped his medial meniscus muscle as he ran towards the water and recalled: “The water was very fast and I only just grabbed her with my fingers.

“That was sheer luck because I wouldn't have been able to keep up with the water.

“I turned her over and it was a baby girl who was unresponsive, blue and floppy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I grabbed hold and lifted her onto my shoulder and waded back keeping her out of the water as best as possible.

“By the time I got back to the side her mum was screaming and I handed her over.”

Off-duty doctor Alison Caunt, who was also in the park at the time with her partner, then assisted by providing Charlotte with resuscitation, which allowed her to expel a large amount of water, helping her regain consciousness and colour.

She was taken out of her wet clothes and wrapped in blankets, before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by air ambulance, where she made a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison also received a police bravery award for her efforts.

Although Nathan is awaiting an operation on his leg he said: “I have been asked a lot of times would you do it again, and I would 100 per cent do it again even if I knew it would kill me.

“I don't believe I deserve the award - in my head I was doing something I would expect anyone to do and just knowing Charlotte is OK makes my life a brighter place and is really the only thing that I care about.”

Police Public Bravery Awards honour selfless members of the public who have placed themselves in dangerous situations, protected others, defended communities, prevented crime or actively assisted police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.