Brave Harborough youngster cuts off her golden locks to help children who have lost their hair as they fight cancer

Lottie before and after the haircut (photo on the right is by Paul Mawson Photography).

A brave Market Harborough youngster has had her beloved flowing golden locks cut – to help boost children who have lost their hair as they fight cancer.

Nine-year-old Lottie Stratford volunteered to get her hair – which was so long she could sit on it – cut after she’s been growing and nurturing it her whole life.

She is now donating all of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which supports courageous youngsters battling cancer.

Before the haircut: Lottie with her mum Shelley

And inspirational Lottie was fired up by her much-loved nan Marilyn Hill, who died in September 2015 aged 64 after contracting cancer.

Her mum Shelley Hill, 39, said: “I’m so proud of Lottie.

“She really loved her long hair, it was so beautiful and her huge pride and joy.

“So to decide to get her hair cut for such a fantastic cause and to help other children far less fortunate than her is just amazing.

After: Lottie with her new haircut. Photo by Paul Mawson Photography.

“It’s been a very emotional few days for both of us,” said the mother-of-one.

“We decided to have Lottie’s hair snipped this month because it would have been my mum’s birthday on November 24.

“My mum, who also lived here in Market Harborough, was a hairdresser.

“She had lost her own hair twice to cancer treatments over the years before we sadly lost her in September 2015.

After: Lottie with her new haircut.

“My mum successfully beat ovarian cancer when I was just 10 myself before cruelly getting bone cancer years later,” said Shelley, who works for Jute Coffee in Market Harborough.

“She raised a lot of money for Macmillan Cancer Support – and she inspired Lottie to follow in her footsteps.

“I’m sure she’ll be very proud of Lottie as well if she’s looking down on us now.

“When I asked Lottie about how she felt having her hair chopped off she told me she was ‘nervous but excited and so happy that a little girl or boy would be able to enjoy her hair now’.

Lottie's hair that was cut off.

“The wonderful and talented Chloe Wiggins from Dynamic Hair salon in town donated her time and talents to cut her hair,” said Shelley.

“Lottie’s donation of about 17 inches was cut off in sections before Chloe crafted it into a shoulder length style – and now she looks so grown up!

“We can’t thank Chloe enough for her time and talent.”

New-look Lottie is a pupil at Market Harborough’s Ridgeway Primary Academy.

“Her hobbies and passions are dancing, netball, athletics and singing in the school choir.

“Lottie has shown so much courage and compassion to have her hair cut after all these years to help children having such a tough time,” said Shelley.

“She is very kind and has a lot of love to share – and she couldn’t be more perfect.”

Lottie has also launched a fundraising page on Facebook to help the Little Princess Trust fund new wigs.

And she’s already raked in £445.