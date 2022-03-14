Brave Harborough student will cut off her hair to raise funds towards a new maternity bereavement suite

Liv Kendrick, 17, is to have her head shaved at the Admiral Nelson pub on Nelson Street in Market Harborough at 5.30pm on Saturday (March 19).

A brave Market Harborough student is set to have her long flowing locks cut off to raise funds towards a new £1 million maternity bereavement suite at Kettering General Hospital.

Liv Kendrick, 17, is to have her head shaved at the Admiral Nelson pub on Nelson Street in Market Harborough at 5.30pm on Saturday (March 19).

The teenager set out to raise £300 to boost the Kettering hospital’s Twinkling Stars appeal.

And the local community has responded brilliantly as Liv has smashed her target so far generating over £1,000 to help create the vital new unit for bereaved families.

“I’m thrilled to have raised so much already. I’d like to thank everyone who has chipped in and all of our family and friends for being so supportive,” said Liv, who attends Robert Smyth Academy.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from people, it’s been awesome.

“I’ve obviously been growing my hair long for a long time.

“But I can’t wait to get it cut.

“The pub will be packed out for the Six Nations rugby matches on Saturday so it’s going to be quite a show,” said Liv, of Market Harborough.

“This is a cause that’s very close to my heart – and I’m determined to do all I can to help make this happen.

“I’m also going to donate all of my hair to the Little Princess Trust.

“It’s a beautiful charity which creates real hair wigs for those that have lost their hair due to cancer treatments or other conditions.

“I’d like to thank Tim and Jan at the Admiral Nelson for getting behind us all the way.

“And they’re also running their own appeal to support us as well.

“Bryony of B.Rose Hair just up the street is cutting my hair and I’m very grateful to her too for giving up their time and coming along on Saturday,” said Liv.

Kettering General Hospital’s Bereavement midwife Stephanie Fretter says on the Twinkling Stars Appeal website: “Each year we care for up to 100 families who suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby.

“This can happen during pregnancy, around birth itself, or through compassionate induction - where a baby has so many genetic problems that they will not survive.

“This is an extremely upsetting and emotional time for families who may have come to hospital expecting the joy of childbirth - and have to leave with empty arms,” said Stephanie.

“While we work very closely and supportively with parents in this situation we know that our facilities really let us down and we want to change that.”