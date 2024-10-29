Brand new thriller by author living near Harborough set to hit shelves next month

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
Daphne will be in store to sign her latest offering, Dangerous Assignments, on November 16.
A best-selling author living near Harborough is preparing to launch her latest novel.

Daphne E Machon, who is behind the popular Harry Love detective series, is introducing a new character, James Judd, in her latest offering, Dangerous Assignment.

Ex-police sergeant Judd sets himself up as a private investigator but finds lost dogs and wayward husbands are among the meagre cases he attracts. All this changes when the wife of a wine merchant hires him to find her missing husband.

Judd is suddenly faced with intrigue and murder, and realises someone at the business is treacherous, and that time is running out for its missing boss.

Dangerous Assignment goes on sale at Waterstones in Market Harborough on Saturday November 16, 10am to 12pm. Daphne will be in store for book signing.

Daphne is well-known for her 10-part Harry Love thriller series. She released the last instalment in 2022, after first bringing the dynamic detective and super sleuth to life nearly 20 years ago.

